S.Korean Prez invited to Biden-led democracy summit

Seoul, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korea has received an invitation from the US for a virtual summit on democracy, which is expected to be attended by over 100 world leaders next month, officials in Seoul said on Tuesday.



US President Joe Biden is preparing to host the session on democracy on December 9 and 10 to address challenges to democracies and human rights, a move widely seen as part of efforts to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific Region, reports Yonhap News Agency.



The Foreign Ministry received the invitation earlier this week and has been preparing for President Moon Jae-in's attendance, officials said.



"We are considering the matter under the premise of President (Moon)'s attendance at the virtual summit," a Ministry official said.



"South Korea and the US have been in close consultations over the matter and will continue the coordination."



According to a tentative list revealed by the US media, China and Russia were not invited to the gathering, while its Asian allies, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, were included on the list.



