S.Korean Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat

Seoul, Dec 25 (IANS) A Chinese fishing boat has been seized by the South Korean Coast Guard for allegedly keeping ship logs with false information, officials said on Saturday.



The Coast Guard, based in Mokpo on the southwestern coast, said it seized a 99-tonne vessel at around 3.50 p.m. on Friday in waters about 180 km south of an island located in Shinan, South Jeolla Province, about 350 km south of Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.



The unidentified ship is suspected of some 48 cases of breaching operation rules, such as omitting dates and signatures in the ship logs, according to the officials.



--IANS

ksk/

