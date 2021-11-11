'S.Korea-US talks over end-of-war declaration in final stages'

Seoul, Nov 11 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday coordination between Seoul and Washington over a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War is in its final stages.



Chung made the remarks during a parliamentary session, confirming there has been progress in the allies' talks over the declaration as stated this week by South Korean Ambassador to the US, Lee Soo-hyuck, reports Yonhap News Agency.



"We have recently had very close consultations with the US about the format and contents of an end-of-war declaration," Chung said.



"Coordination between South Korea and the US has almost been completed."



The Minister acknowledged, however, that adopting the declaration will take time.



"It's not something that can be achieved solely through an agreement between the US and South Korea, so it doesn't appear as if an end-of-war declaration will be easy," he said, adding that he is not in a position to predict when it will happen.



The Moon Jae-in administration hopes to use an end-of-war declaration as a starting point to resume talks with North Korea and bring lasting peace to the peninsula, including through a dismantlement of the North's nuclear weapons program.



The Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the sides technically at war.



"(South Korea and the US) have agreed on the big framework and are discussing how to proceed with the (declaration's) format and contents," Chung said.



North Korea is yet to publicly express its interest in the declaration.



