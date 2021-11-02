S.Korea urges Japan to ease entry curbs on business travellers, students

Seoul, Nov 2 (IANS) South Korea has called for Japan to allow entry of Korean business travellers and students to facilitate exchanges in the private sector, Seoul officials said on Tuesday, as Tokyo is preparing to ease quarantine requirements for international arrivals.



Japan has restricted entry of foreigners, except family members of Japanese nationals or travellers with special permits, since January, reports Yonhap News Agency.



Local media said the government is preparing to loosen the strict rules in line with the falling number of Covid-19 cases and complaints from the business circle.



Seoul's Foreign Ministry said it has been consulting with the Japanese side to ease the entry ban on its nationals, starting with business people and students who meet quarantine requirements.



"We have repeatedly stressed that business people and students should be first allowed to travel if they meet certain requirements and called for related measures as soon as possible," a senior Ministry official said.



The official said eased entry procedures were also discussed during the phone talks between the two nations' leaders last month and a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers in September.



"We have delivered our opinion via various channels, and the Japanese side is well aware of that," the official said.



Japanese media reported that the Tokyo government plans to allow vaccinated people to visit the nation for business and education purposes later this month and cut the quarantine requirement for business travellers from 10 days to three days.



--IANS

ksk/

