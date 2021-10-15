S.Korea to raise private gathering size limit to 8

Seoul, Oct 15 (IANS) The South Korean government has decided to raise the private gathering size limit to eight people for the capital area and 10 for elsewhere before the country shifts to a "living with Covid-19" scheme next month, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced on Friday.



Under the renewed plan that will go into effect on october 18, the greater Seoul area will remain under the toughest social distancing of Level 4, while the rest of the country will be under Level 3, Kim said during an inter-agency meeting on the government's pandemic response.



However, Kim added that some virus curbs will be eased for fully vaccinated people as the country tries to bring people's lives back to normal on a gradual basis with the inoculation rate increasing, reports Yonhap News Agency.



Starting next week, social gatherings of a maximum of eight people, up from the current cap of six, will be allowed in the capital area after 6 p.m. if four of them are fully vaccinated.



Such a relaxed curb will be applied to all multiuse facilities in addition to cafes and restaurants, Kim added.



With the national college entrance exam approaching, the country will allow study cafes to operate until midnight.



Sports events that have been played behind closed doors will now have an admissions cap of 30 per cent.



The adjustments come as the country prepares for a "living with Covid-19" scheme, in which the novel coronavirus will be treated as an infectious respiratory disease like seasonal influenza with eased distancing, starting in early November.



