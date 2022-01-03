S.Korea logs 171,673 breakthrough Covid cases

Seoul, Jan 3 (IANS) South Korea has registered a total of 171,673 breakthrough Covid-19 infections so far, which refer to the vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, health authorities said on Monday.



The number of those who tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving two vaccine doses stood at 171,673 as of December 26 in the country, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



It accounted for 0.414 per cent of the fully vaccinated people whose number reached 41,484,528 on December 26, reports Xinhua news agency.



It is known that people can be protected from the coronavirus two weeks after the full vaccination.



Among the total breakthrough cases, the number of critically ill patients was 2,200, according to the KDCA.



The death toll reached 1,058.



The number of those who were infected with Covid-19 after receiving booster shots was 3,775 on December 26, or 0.06 per cent of the total 6,309,462 people who got the booster jabs.



In the latest tally, the Asian country reported 3,129 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total tally to 642,207.



The daily caseload has hovered below 4,000 for two days.



--IANS

ksk/

