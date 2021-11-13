S.Korea, IAEA hold talks on N.Korean nukes, Fukushima water release

Seoul, Nov 13 (IANS) South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held high-level talks to discuss North Korea's nuclear program, Japan's planned disposal of radioactive contaminated water and other issues, the Foreign Ministry said.



Ham Sang-wook, Deputy Foreign Minister for multilateral and global affairs, met Massimo Aparo, the head of the IAEA department of safeguards, in Seoul, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.



During the meeting, Ham requested the IAEA play a proactive role in enhancing transparency and safety regarding Japan's planned disposal of the wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.



Tokyo plans to release the water that has been stored in tanks at the wrecked plant, possibly starting 2023.



Seoul and the IAEA have held high-level talks since 2013 to promote bilateral strategic communication.



