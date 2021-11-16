S.Korea eyes large-scale parade to mark Armed Forces Day

Seoul, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korea seeks to stage a large-scale military parade next year to mark the Armed Forces Day, a Defence Ministry official said on Tuesday, in what could be a major show of force just months after the launch of the country's next administration.



The Ministry has set aside 7.98 billion won ($6.75 million) for the parade likely to showcase the nation's state-of-the-art military hardware, though a final decision would be made by the new government to be launched in May, the official told Yonhap News Agency.



"We are considering holding a parade next year, but no decision has been finalised yet."



The Ministry used to hold a major military parade every five years. But it held a scaled-down event in 2018 amid peace efforts with North Korea, marking a stark contrast to the 2013 edition showcasing an array of the country's formidable weapons.



In 2019, the Ministry revised a relevant rule to time a major military parade to take place in the year when a new commander-in-chief takes office -- a reason why it has earmarked a budget for a parade next year.



During the 2013 parade, it mobilised some 4,500 troops and more than 100 units of military equipment for the parade that took place along a designated street linking Seoul City Hall and the Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.



