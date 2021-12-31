S.Korea emitted 701.3mn tonnes of greenhouse gas in 2019

Seoul, Dec 31 (IANS) South Korea emitted a total of 701.3 million tonnes of greenhouse gas in 2019, the Environment Ministry said on Friday.



The 2019 figure, confirmed by the Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Research Centre, represents a 3.5 per cent drop from the 2018 tally, according to the Ministry.



The decrease came largely from a reduction in power plant emissions from 268.5 million tonnes to 248.7 million tonnes and alternative ozone layer depleting substances from 8.8 million tonnes to 6.3 million tonnes, reports Yonhap News Agency.



But road transportation and non-metal emissions increased by 2.75 million tonnes and 1.13 million tonnes, respectively.



By industry, the energy sector accounted for 87.2 per cent, or 611.5 million tonnes, of the total emission.



The energy sector's emissions were down by 3.3 per cent, or 21 million tonnes, from 2018 due to restrictions on coal thermal power generations imposed to reduce fine dust air pollution.



Industrial plants, and farming and waste sectors took up 7.4 per cent, 3 per cent and 2.4 per cent of the total, respectively.



Nearly 380 tonnes of greenhouse gas were emitted per 1 billion won ($841,000) of the GDP, down 5.6 per cent from 401 tons tallied in 2018.



Gas emission per individual was 13.6 tonnes, down 3.7 per cent from 14.1 tonnes recorded in 2018.



According to the Ministry, the 2020 tally is expected to fall to a total emission of 648.6 million tonnes.



