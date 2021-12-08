SKM to hold crucial meet today on ending year-long protest

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Various farmer organisations under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are likely to make a major announcement on their year-long agitation after a meeting on Wednesday. The SKM is also likely to meet union ministers.



Sources say that as soon as a clarification is received on the proposal related to several critical demands sent by the union government, the farmers will end the protest.



A five-member committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning before the crucial meeting at 2 p.m.



It is expected that before making a major announcement, the SKM will hold consultations with other farmer groups on ending the year-long agitation.



Farmers have demanded withdrawal of the cases registered against them. They said, they will announce end of the protest after government fulfils all their demands.



The Union government has asked farm leaders to get back on the proposal which said, the farmers end the agitation first and then withdrawal of cases will be considered.



After repealing all three farm laws, the SKM has put forth several other demands before the union government, of which most of them have been accepted.



The government wants farmers to end the protest before the assembly elections in Punjab next year. This is the reason the Union Home Ministry sent a draft proposal to the SKM on Tuesday.



Farmers have been demanding apart from repeal of farm laws, compensation to all who died during the agitation, legal guarantee on minimum support price and withdrawal of cases against all farmers.



--IANS

msk/rha/khz/