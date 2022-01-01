S.J. Suryah roped in for Vishal's film with director Adhik Ravi

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor S.J. Suryah, whose performance in the critically acclaimed hit 'Maanaadu' came in for much appreciation, will play an important role in director Adhik Ravichandran's upcoming film featuring actor Vishal in the lead.



The makers of the film, which is being tentatively referred to as '#Vishal33', made this announcement on the occasion of the new year.



Suryah, after listening to the script by Adhik Ravichandran, found it hard to contain his excitement about the film.



He took to social media to share his excitement and said, "Oh God! Yella Nalla Kadhaiyayum Yenkitayae Anupriyee! I am amazed with director Adhik Ravi's recent narration. What a narration! Sure shot Thumbs up! Idha Maanaadu 2 nu sollallam. Apdi oru screenplay. This too will go beyond borders." (Oh God! you seem to be sending all the good scripts to me! I am amazed with director Adhik Ravi's narration. What a narration! Sureshot Thumbs up! We can call this 'Maanaadu 2'. The screenplay is that good. This too will go beyond borders.)



The director of the film, Adhik Ravichandran, moved by actor Suryah's statement responded by thanking the actor. He called the actor's statements as the "sweetest and kindest" ever.



"The energy is just a reflection of you sir. I don't think anyone can pull this off other than you sir," the director said and complimented the actor saying, "You are a box of entertainment & energy! Can't wait to show all, the never before seen SJ Suryah sir."



