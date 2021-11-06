Six ways to keep exercising in winter

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANSlife) Different seasons of the year bring with them unique benefits for the mind, body and for our moods. It may be easier to wake up in the mornings during summer versus waking up in the winter which is much harder to do. When it comes to exercising, motivating yourself during cold days to get out of your cosy and comfortable bed will be a task in itself. However, for those who are aspiring to lose weight and get fitter here is some motivation for you to keep going with your exercise during the winter season.





Exercising during the winter can actually burn more calories than when you exercise in summer. Your endurance can also be increased during winter because the heart needs to work less you also sweat less making your workout more efficient.



Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar shares 6 ways that you can exercise and keep up with your fitness game even during cold winter days.



Walking/ Running/ Jogging: Start your exercise routine with a brisk walk or maybe you could take a jog or run around your neighbourhood block. These are cardiovascular activities that pump up your heart rate and get you ready both mentally and physically for your upcoming workout session.



Stretching: After your jog or run make sure that you spend a few minutes on stretching. Experts recommend that you stretch before and after your workout as this readies your muscles keep them safe from injury and also effectively improves your chance of getting leaner and more toned.



Surya Namaskar: In yoga, Surya Namaskar also known as the sun salutation is considered to be a complete body workout. The Surya Namaskar is comprised of eight different postures that are sequenced in a 12 step flow. It starts from the right side and needs to be completed on both sides for a complete cycle. If you are a beginner you can start with 3-5 cycles and gradually increase it to 11, 21 and so on. Practising this sequence early in the morning will boost vitamin D in your body d and bring many physical as well as mental health benefits.



Energy breathing: Pranayama is a breathing exercise that can be performed to gain many health benefits for both mind and body. During winter techniques such as Kapalbhati Pranayama and Khand Pranayama are suggested for you.



Meditation techniques: There are many meditation techniques that you can practice regularly such as Sthiti Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan, Aarambh Dhyan etc. Here is a simple and powerful meditation technique to build positivity.



Prarthana Dhyan (Prayerful Meditation)



Formation



1. Sit down in any comfortable posture

2. Join your palms in front of your chest to form Pranam Mudra

3. Straighten your back and close your eyes

4. Frame and repeat positive affirmations aloud or silently



Relaxation: End your workout session with complete mind-body relaxation in the form of Anandasana. Relaxing the body is as important as exercising as this gives your body the chance to rest, recover and recoup.



Formation of the Posture:



1. Lie down in a prone position on a comfortable surface or on your yoga mat.

2. Close your eyes.

3. Let your legs relax completely and place them at a distance that is comfortably apart.

4. Let your ankles drop, and keep your toes are facing sideward.

5. Place your arms alongside your body and slightly apart. Make sure your palms are lying open to the sky and facing upwards.

6. Starting from your toes, bring your attention to every area of your body. Use deep breaths to lull your body into a deep state of relaxation.

7. Maintain awareness so you do not fall asleep in the process.

8. To recover from the posture, gently roll to one side (right) with your eyes closed. Slowly push the floor to come 9. up and sit in Sukhasana.

Anandasana can be done after you complete your physical practice, and when you are tired, it helps to completely relax your body. This pose requires you to concentrate, and focus on your breath. When you are in this posture, try to take deeper and faster breaths.



