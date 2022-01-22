Six killed, several hurt in a bus mishap in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) At least six persons were killed and several others sustained critical injuries in a bus accident at Bidu Chhak on NH-16 under Soro police limits in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday.



A private bus named Shantilata met with an accident when the bus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Udala in Mayurbhanj district. According to eyewitnesses, when the bus stopped at the Bidu Chhak to deboard some passengers, a coal-laden truck hit it from the behind.



Following the collision, both the bus and the truck swerved off the road leading to the death of six passengers including an infant, they said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.



One of the locals, who was waiting for a bus opposite to the accident spot, said, "The coal laden truck suddenly hit the bus from behind when some passengers were stepping down. One of our local girls died while her parents were closely saved as they deboarded from the bus at the stoppage."



On receiving information, the local police and fire personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation with the help of locals. The injured were later rushed to Soro hospital while six critical patients have been shifted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment, sources said.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of six persons in the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each victim. He also directed concerned officials for better treatment of the injured passengers.



