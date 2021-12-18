Six killed as SUV rams into truck in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) Six persons were killed and six others were injured when a SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Saturday, the police said.



The accident occurred near the Jagannathpally Gate in Bichkonda mandal of the district when the vehicle was coming to Hyderabad from Nanded in Maharashtra.



The deceased and injured belonged to two families from Hyderabad and were returning after a visit to a dargah in Nanded.



According to the police, the driver of the Qualis apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit a stationary truck from the rear.



Two men, two women and two children died on the spot. The injured were shifted to hospitals at Banswada and Nizamabad.



The victims were from Chaderghat and Falaknuma areas of Hyderabad. They have been identified as Amir Taj (28), his wife Sana Parveen (20), their daughters Hania (2) and Hina (4 months), Mohammed Hussein (35) and his wife Tasleem Begum (30).



--IANS

ms/arm