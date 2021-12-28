Sivakarthikeyan's silent gesture to anchor at film event wins hearts

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan's silent gesture to an anchor, indicating that he had forgotten to mention two musicians who had participated in a musical performance at the grand pre-release event of 'RRR' in Chennai, is winning hearts on the Internet.



Actor Sivakarthikeyan took part in the special pre-release event that was held in Chennai as part of the promotions of director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming pan-Indian film 'RRR'.



When a special performance was put up by a bunch of musicians and children at the event, the show's anchor mentioned and thanked some musicians and the children for their performance.



Sivakarthikeyan, who was seated next to director Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the audience, silently indicated through gestures to the anchor that he had forgotten the percussionist who had played an important part in the performance.



The anchor, realising his mistake, then apologised and then turned around to thank the percussionist and the guitarist.



As social media users began sharing a video clip of the actor silently indicating to the anchor about his mistake, Sivakarthikeyan's thoughtfulness has come in for widespread praise.



The video clip caught the attention of director Arun Vaidyanathan, who too was impressed by the actor's gesture. He tweeted, "Very nice of Siva Kartikeyan. This needs a big heart and he has one. God bless."



--IANS

mani/kr