Sivakarthikeyan pens a song for Sathish's 'Naai Sekar'

Chennai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan has now penned the lyrics for a song in director Kishore Rajkumar's 'Naai Sekar', featuring comedian Sathish and 'Cooku with Comali' fame Pavithra Lakshmi in the lead.



Taking to Twitter to thank the star, Sathish, who makes his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema with 'Naai Sekar', said, "Nanban Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics for a peppy song in our Naai Sekar."



Interestingly, music for this song has been scored by Anirudh.



Anirudh's music to Sivakarthikeyan's lyrics had worked wonders for Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Doctor', which went on to emerge as a blockbuster.



One of the film's producers, Archana Kalpathi, too took to Twitter to thank Sivakarthikeyan. She wrote, "Thank you Siva Karthikeyan for doing this for us. A single by Anirudh for AGS's Naai Sekar."



Sources say that 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sandy Master will be choreographing the song.



