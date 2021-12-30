Sitharaman meets state Finance Ministers ahead of GST Council meeting

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met her counterparts from all states and Union Teritories as part of the pre-Budget consultations.



Many of the participants gave suggestions for inclusion in the upcoming FY23 Budget, to be tabled in the Parliament on February 1, 2022.



"Most of the participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their states or Union Territories during the worst months of pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits, providing back to back loans to states, and through Special assistance for capital expenditure," a Ministry of Finance statement said.



"The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the budget speech."



Earlier in December, Sitharaman had chaired several pre-Budget meetings with several industry bodies and stakeholders.



The consultation with state Finance Ministers come a day ahead of the 46th GST Council meeting, which is to be held on Friday here from 11 a.m.



