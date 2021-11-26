Sitharaman confers awards on CBIC officers in UP

Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday conferred the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for 'Specially Distinguished Record of Service' on the officers and staff of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) in Lucknow.



Sitharaman congratulated the awardees for their meritorious service and appreciated the work done by officers of CBIC. She also appreciated the Customs officers for their good work in facilitating quick Customs clearance during the Covid-19 pandemic.



In recognition of the outstanding performance of the Customs during the pandemic, the minister suggested a one-time special 'Corona Response Award', to be announced along with the Presidential awardees on January 26, 2022.



She also emphasised that monthly GST collection has become a barometer for economic growth, and asserted to maintain sustained GST collection for the upcoming months to remain on the faster growth path.



Appreciating the efforts of CBIC officers working from home during the pandemic and observing that Group A officers were given laptops, the Finance Minister announced that laptops/tablets should also be given to all Group-B officers of CBIC as it would improve their performance.



Sitharaman stated that 9,200 laptops have been sanctioned for Group B officers.



