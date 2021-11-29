Sisodia again asks Punjab govt for details of edu infrastructure

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday once again asked the Congress-led Punjab government for the details of the 250 government schools to compare the education models of both the states.



"Yesterday we released the list of 250 Delhi government schools and have requested the Punjab Education Minister and Chief Minister to update us on the steps taken by the Congress government in the state to improve the infrastructure of its education system," Sisodia said during a press conference on Monday afternoon.



Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, on Sunday released the list of government schools that have improved in the field of education reforms, infrastructure, training, and results.



Earlier, he had also invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit and witness the revolution Delhi Government has brought to the field of education in the last five years.



Releasing the list of schools, the Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday said that in the last six years, the Delhi Government has developed world class infrastructure in government schools, provided leadership training to the heads of schools from institutions like IIMs and sent teachers abroad for training to provide quality education.



"As a result Delhi government schools have become better than private schools. This year, the Class 12th Board result in Delhi's government schools has been 99.96 per cent. The government schools are such that 51 students from one school are qualifying in examinations like NEET. This year around 500 children from Delhi government schools have qualified NEET, 500 children have qualified JEE Mains and 70 children have also cleared JEE Advanced," he stated.



"I am sure that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will take up this challenge spot on and share the details of the work Congress government has done in the past few years," Sisodia said, adding: "I am also sure that Channi will admit wherever Punjab's education infrastructure is lacking and work towards improving it."



