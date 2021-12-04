Sirsa trashes claims on dirty tactics by BJP

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (IANS) BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday trashed allegations levelled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that the BJP coerced and used dirty tricks to induct him into party.



He clarified that he has joined the BJP with the sole agenda to serve the community and this party has provided him a platform that will help resolve Sikh issues lingering on for long.



In a statement here, Sirsa said he was surprised at the allegations levelled by Akali leadership. He said that if the BJP had to coerce him, the party would have asked him to join as President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and not as an individual.



He said he has joined voluntarily because after breaking alliance with this party, the Akali Dal was not in a position to work on resolving Sikh issues as there was no one left to help them out.



The BJP leader said he has left the Akali Dal without levelling any sort of allegations unlike others who blamed the grand old party for turning into a family centric party and on sacrilege and drug issues.



"I am a positive man with one main focus -- to serve community and it is possible only by being a member of the national party."



Sirsa said he has a commitment with himself that he will focus on only resolving Sikh issues and getting fulfilled demands of the Sikh community and he will not get distracted by wild allegations levelled against him by anybody.



He said the Akali Dal has been reduced to a regional party as its leadership itself claims and it's not focusing on pan-India Sikh issues.



Sirsa said establishing a Sikh University in New Delhi and helping Sikh students scale new heights was his goal on which he would work as a BJP leader.



--IANS

