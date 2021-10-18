Sipping on some G & T

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANSlife) World Gin And Tonic Day is celebrated annually on October 19. Bombay Sapphire, one of the world leaders when it comes to Gin recommends keeping a few cocktails handy to celebrate the day in style. Check out these refreshing Gin bases cocktail by the experts in their team:





Peppermint G & T



Ingredients:



* 50 ml Bombay Sapphire



* 40 ml peppermint tea



* 60 ml premium tonic water



* Mint sprig



* Star Anise



Method:



* Fill a balloon glass with ice



* Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea



* Top up with 60ml premium tonic water



* Garnish with a mint sprig & star anise



Cranberry G & T



Ingredients:



* 50ml Bombay Sapphire



* 30ml cranberry juice



* 70ml premium tonic water



* A lime wedge



Method:



* Fill a balloon glass with ice



* Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire



* Add 30ml cranberry juice



* Top up with 70ml premium tonic water



* Garnish with a lime wedge



Spiced Mule



Ingredients:



* 45 ml Bombay Sapphire



* 15 ml lime juice



* Dashes aromatic bitter



* 30ml ginger beer



* Lime wedge



* Cinnamon stick



Method :



* Fill a mule mug with ice



* Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire



* Add 15ml lime juice and dashes aromatic bitter



* Top up with 30 ml ginger beer



* Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick



Orange and pepper twist



Ingredients:



* 50ml Bombay Sapphire



* 100ml tonic water (chilled & freshly opened)



* 1 Orange wedge



* 2 Full grinds of black pepper



Method:



* Squeeze an orange wedge into a Balloon glass



* Add two grinds of black pepper



* Pour in the Bombay Sapphire and swirl the glass to mix and infuse



* Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and stir to mix and chill



* Top with 100ml of tonic water by pouring it gently down the bar spoon to retain as much effervescence as possible



* Gently fold/stir with a bar spoon to combine



