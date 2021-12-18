Singer AP Dhillon's concert cancelled amid Covid threat

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Vasant Vihar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ankur Praksh Meshram has directed Andaz Hotel in Aerocity to cancel Punjabi singer A.P. Dhillon's concert which was scheduled to be held on Saturday night.



The SDM has cited the reason of Covid guidelines violation set by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in his order to the hotel owner. The concert was scheduled at 10 p.m. tonight.



Referring to a DDMA notice dated December 15 with regard to prohibited/restricted activities from December 16 to January 1 which prohibits all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related congregations throughout NCT of Delhi, Vasant Vihar SDM said, "Vide letter dated December 13 you had informed about launch of your restaurant on December 18, 2021 in Andaz Hotel, Aerocity; expecting 400-500 guests for the evening. It has been brought to the notice from sources that a music show by A.P. Dhillon is being organised in your premises - Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, Delhi on December 18, 10 p.m. onwards".



"You are hereby directed to cancel the music show and the related gathering/congregation since it is in violation of the DDMA order", added the order from SDM.



The order added further that in case of violation of the instructions, there will be action as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.



