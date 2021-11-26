Singapore sees 16% increase in business receipts of services industries for Q3

Singapore, Nov 26 (IANS) Business receipts of Singapore's services industries, excluding the wholesale and retail trade services and the accommodation and food services, grew by 16 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.



This is smaller than the 17.1 per cent growth in the second quarter of this year, according to the Business Receipts Index released by Singapore's Department of Statistics on Friday.



All industries except the recreation and personal services industry registered higher business receipts on a year-on-year basis, Xinhua news agency reported.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the business receipts grew by 4.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the period, compared to the 2.4 per cent growth in the second quarter.



All industries except the recreation and personal services industry registered higher business receipts compared to the previous quarter.



