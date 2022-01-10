Singapore reports 845 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Jan 10 (IANS) Singapore has reported 845 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 285,647.



Of the new cases, 242 were in the community, 16 were in migrant worker dormitories and 587 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released on Sunday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Among the new cases, 327 were confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with 109 local and 218 imported cases being confirmed respectively.



A total of 164 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases being critically ill and intubated in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 46.3 per cent.



One death was reported on Sunday, raising the death toll to 838, the ministry said.



