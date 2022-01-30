Singapore reports 5,207 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Jan 30 (IANS) Singapore reported 5,207 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.



Of the new cases, 1,732 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,475 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR cases, 1,492 were local transmissions and 240 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,467 local transmissions and eight imported cases, respectively.



A total of 656 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 13 cases in intensive care units.



One death was reported from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 854, the ministry said.



