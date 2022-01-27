Singapore reports 4,832 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Jan 27 (IANS) Singapore reported 4,832 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 327,602.



According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, 1,836 of the new cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,996 through ART (antigen rapid test), Xinhua news agency reported.



Among the PCR cases, 1,577 were local transmissions and 259 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,983 local transmissions and 13 imported cases.



A total of 580 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 cases in intensive care units.



