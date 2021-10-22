Singapore reports 3,439 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Oct 22 (IANS) Singapore has reported 3,439 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 162,026.



Of the new cases, 2,937 were in the community, 500 were in migrant worker dormitories and two were imported cases, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry of Health (MOH) as saying on Thursday.



A total of 1,613 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 346 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 61 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the ministry.



The ministry added that 16 more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 280.



--IANS

int/shs