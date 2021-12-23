Singapore reports 335 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Dec 23 (IANS) Singapore reported 335 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally in the country to 276,720.



Of the new cases, 245 were in the community, 14 were in migrant worker dormitories and 76 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported citing the statistics released on Wednesday by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH).



A total of 428 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 23 cases being critically ill in the intensive care units (ICUs). The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 52.7 per cent.



One more patient has passed away from complications due to Covid infection, bringing the death toll to 818, the MOH said.



The ministry announced in a press release on Wednesday that Singapore will impose limits on the number of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) arrivals for the time being, to limit its exposure to imported Omicron cases.



