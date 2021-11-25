Singapore reports 2,079 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Nov 25 (IANS) Singapore has recorded 2,079 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 257,510, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.



Of the new cases recorded on Wednesday, 2,030 were reported in the community and 40 in migrant worker dormitories while nine were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 1,365 cases are currently hospitalised. Of them 203 cases require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 34 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 59 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.



The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 56.1 per cent, said the MOH.



An additional six deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 678.



--IANS

int/shs