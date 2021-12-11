Singapore refuses to clear 'Blue Sattai' Maran's 'Anti-Indian' for release

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) The Singapore government has refused to clear controversial reviewer-turned-director 'Blue Sattai' Maran's Tamil film 'Anti-Indian' for release in that country.



'Blue Sattai' Maran said, "We had decided to release our film 'Anti-Indian' in Singapore as well. However, the Examining Committee, which watched our film there, has refused to grant us a censor certificate saying the film contained controversial scenes and dialogues pertaining to religion.



"We have therefore appealed to a higher authority for a re-examination of our film. We hope that our film will hit screens after being re-examined in a day or two."



Meanwhile, rumours started doing the rounds that the film would be released on an OTT platform.



However, the director trashed all such rumours. He said, "'Anti-Indian' will NOT be released in any OTT worldwide for the next 28 days. OTT release in India will be 28 days after the theatrical release. Do not believe in rumours."



