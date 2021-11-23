Singapore Airlines to resume India flight services from Nov 29

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group said on Tuesday that it will restart passenger services across its India network from November 29.



The services mark the resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020.



"Singapore Airlines will launch daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai on November 29, subject to regulatory approvals, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore," the airline said in a statement.



"In addition, SIA will progressively operate non-VTL services from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kochi from November 29. Customers on these flights must meet the entry requirements into Singapore, and will face prevailing health control measures, including seven-day quarantine in Singapore," it added.



Scoot, SIA's low-cost subsidiary, will operate non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad and Tiruchirappalli.



"To celebrate the occasion, Singapore Airlines will offer up to 50 per cent off on selected fares to Singapore from all SIA points across India.



"Round trip fares start from Rs 13,100 (all inclusive), and the customers can avail this sale from November 23-30 for travel before December 31," the statement said.



