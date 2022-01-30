Simran roped in for Karthik Subbaraj's Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan'

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Simran plays a character named Naachi in director Karthik Subbaraj's much-anticipated Tamil action-drama 'Mahaan', featuring Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead.



With the film all set to release on Prime Video on February 10, the makers have started disclosing the names and looks of the characters that the lead artistes in the film are playing.



Simran, the team announced, will be playing Naachi. Sharing the film poster on Twitter, Simran said: "Me as Naachi in 'Mahaan'."



Karthik Subburaj also disclosed that Muthukumar would be playing a character called Gnanam and Sananth would be playing Rocky in the film.



More importantly, the director, putting out an unseen still of Vikram from the film, said: "He will rise... Tomorrow," indicating that he would be disclosing the character's name on Monday.



The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him.



'Mahaan' features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.



'Mahaan' is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realises his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life.



Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?



This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action packed journey.



