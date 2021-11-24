Simbu's 'Maanaadu' release on Friday not to be deferred

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) With all financial issues pertaining to the film being sorted out late on Wednesday evening, Venkat Prabhu's much-awaited "Maanaadu", with Silambarasan (aka Simbu) in the lead role, will release on Friday, November 25.



"There is no question of postponement ever again," a source said, confirming the film's release according to the original plan.



With just a day to go for the film's release, its producer, Suresh Kamatchi, put out a tweet on Wednesday evening saying that the release was getting postponed. He cryptically said a creative project is the culmination of many dreams and that he was waiting for its delivery. It was with great pain, he said, that he had to announce the postponement of the release of the film.



"I will announce the release date later. I sincerely regret the difficulties caused," Kamatchi added.



The announcement came as a bolt from the blue for Simbu fans, but their disappointment turned out to be temporary, for all payment issues were resolved by late Wednesday night.



Director Venkat Prabhu first tweeted, "Kadavul Irukaar" (There is a God). An hour later he tweeted a 'thank you' message to all those who had stood by the film unit with a poster of the announcement that the film was releasing on Friday.



"Maanaadu" features Silambarasan, S.J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the much-talented youngest son of the maestro Ilaiyaraaja.



