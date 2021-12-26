Simaran Kaur styled her own bridal avatar for upcoming wedding sequence in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actress Simaran Kaur has given her own style inputs for her bridal look for a wedding sequence in the show.



The actress will be seen in maroon lehenga, embellished with silver details and embroidery to match the Kundan jewellery that she wore.



Simaran revealed: "I was ecstatic when I was told about the wedding sequence. Every girl loves to dress up and getting an opportunity to play and dress up as a bride is really fantastic. In fact, I was even more kicked about the sequence because the lehenga they chose for me looked amazing. It was actually something I would personally love wearing too."



In the upcoming track, Simaran Kaur a.k.a Niyati will be seen preparing to get married to Dr Anand (Tushar Chawla).



She added: "I really couldn't wait for the wedding sequence to happen, as I got to choose the beautiful ornaments that would go with my marvelous lehenga. for the hair and make-up as well, I gave a few style suggestions to the whole team, and they incorporated it into my look. I really loved my overall bridal avatar, and my parents were surprised to see me in such a look. I must mention that while the whole sequence was really intense, I enjoyed every bit of it. It was a challenge, to move around with such a heavy lehenga, but it was worth it."



'Aggar Tum Na Hote' airs on Zee TV.



