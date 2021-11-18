Sima Taparia meets her 'match' in Rao family on 'Hiccups and Hookups'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar's upcoming 'Hiccups and Hookups', Lionsgate Play's first Indian original series, has galvanised the audience with its brave choice of storytelling.



And one name in the list is India's most popular matchmaker Sima Taparia. The makers of 'Hiccups and Hookups' have teamed up with Sima. Sima's conservative approach and the Rao family's no-filter attitude lie at the opposite ends of the spectrum.



In the video which has dropped recently, Sima Taparia takes a closer look at the Rao family from the show, and holds forth on them. Slightly conservative, mostly unabashed, Sima Taparia's brand of weddings hinges on adjusting and compromise came under the scanner since the launch of her hit docu-series.



She feels that the newly separated Vasudha (played by Lara) is an ideal candidate for whom she can easily find a groom, on the other hand, she declares her brother Akhil (played by Prateik) a family guy. However, Sima is in for a staggering shock when she comes across no-filter conversations and the unabashed antics of the Rao brother-sister duo.



Vasudha's exploration of her sexuality and Akhil's open relationships leave 'Sima Aunty' sneering at the two. That's not all, Vasudha's teenage daughter walking in on her mother making out becomes Sima's breaking point. She concludes, "Yeh family hai ya falooda..."



The director of the show, Kunal Kohli said, "It is so sporting of Sima ji to be a part of our campaign. We couldn't have found someone more suitable to tell the audience how unsuitable our lead characters are. They are flawed and they are unique. Their unusual take on relationships is what makes the show the first of its kind in India. I, for one, can't wait for everyone to watch it. This unfiltered family drama is one that will stay in people's minds."



The show which opens Lionsgate Play's India slate, is set to release on November 26 as it serves the concept of a bold and modern family.



