Silver necklaces stolen as thieves rob Hindu temple in Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Police claim that thieves have stolen three silver necklaces and some cash from a Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh in Pakistan earlier this week, Friday Times reported.



According to these reports, the thieves struck at Devi Mata temple after breaking the locks. They removed the necklaces on the deities' necks and also robbed the cash donation box at the temple.



According to the SSP Jamshoro, Javed Baloch, the suspects are locals from the vicinity of the temple. He also denied the claim that the temple deities were desecrated in the course of this robbery, the report said.



Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Esrani has called for heightened security around temples and rapid action to bring the culprits in this case to justice, especially as the Hindu community is preparing for upcoming Diwali celebrations.



--IANS

san/