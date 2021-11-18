Silambarasan breaks down on stage at 'Maanaadu' pre-release event

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Stating that he would take care of all his problems, actor Silambarasan on Thursday asked fans "to take care of him" in turn as he broke down on stage.



Participating in the pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Maanaadu', Silambarasan told cheering fans who had assembled at the Krishnaveni theatre, braving heavy rains that were lashing the city, that he had gone through a lot in recent times.



The actor broke down on stage, causing fans to become restless.



Taking a moment to compose himself, he said, "I will take care of all my problems. You just take care of me."



Earlier, speaking on the occasion, the film's director, Venkat Prabhu, disclosed that the fans had begun arriving at the theatre the previous night itself.



The director said, "The theatre owner said that fans from other districts arrived last night and have been waiting for 'Silambarasan' despite rains."



The film, which releases on November 25, features actors Silambarasan, Kalyan Priyadarshan and S.J. Suryah in the lead.



The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Richard M. Nathan.



Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film also features Y.G. Mahendran, director S.A. Chandrashekaran (actor Vijay's father), Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Daniel Pope and Karunakaran, among others.



--IANS

mani/kr