'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal' to hit screens on Jan 28

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Director Vishal Venkat's upcoming film 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', featuring a host of actors including director K.S. Ravikumar, actors Manikandan, Ashok Selvan, Rithyvika and Bhanupriya, will release on January 28.



The film, which has dialogues by actor Manikandan, whose brilliant performance in the critically acclaimed court room drama 'Jai Bhim' came in for a lot of appreciation last year, revolves around the lives of four people connected by one common incident.



The film, which has been made by a bunch of youngsters who disclosed during the film's audio launch that the idea to make the film originated from a shop near their college where they used to discuss cinema, has music by Radhan and cinematography by Meyyendiran.



Announcing the release date on Twitter, the director of the film, Vishal Venkat on Sunday said, "Here it is.. We are coming on January 28 at theatres. Need your support and blessings."



