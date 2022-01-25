Siju Wilson-starrer 'Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan' release postponed

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The team of director Arun Vaiga's Malayalam film, 'Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan', on Tuesday announced that they had chosen to postpone the release of their film in the wake of the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the third wave of the pandemic.



Actor Siju Wilson, who plays one of the leads in the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement.



He said: "Taking into consideration the current restrictions, we have taken the tough decision to postpone the release of 'Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan'. The movie is a labour of love and we hope to release it as soon as we can."



The film has raised considerable interest as it happens to be Siju's 100th film .



The film, which has music by Bijibal and cinematography by Eldho Isaac, also features Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon and Sudheer Karamana among others.



Written by Rajesh Varma, the film has editing by Kiran Das. That apart, the film is to be released by actor Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.



