Sign Air Transport Bubble agreement with Singapore, Malaysia: Stalin

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday urged the Central government to sign an air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia.



In a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the chief minister said that Tamils having permanent residentship of Singapore and Malaysia and others who had visited India during pandemic period are facing hardship for their return journey due to non-availability of direct flight services.



People have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long distances, he said.



In the absence of a temporary Air Transport Bubble agreement between India and Singapore and Malaysia, he said the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Srilankan Airlines.



"Hence, I request you to make a temporary Air Transport Bubbles agreement with Singapore and Malaysia at the earliest, for providing temporary airline services and resolve the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia," Stalin said.



