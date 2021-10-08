Sidhu launches fast in Lakhimpur Kheri for arrest of accused

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 8 (IANS) Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday proceeded on indefinite fast in support of his demand for action against Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and main accused in Sunday's violence in which nine persons, including four farmers, were killed.



Sidhu, who visited home of local journalist Raman Kashyap, who was among the killed, said that he wanted to join the farmers' protest.



He said that his fast would continue until the accused were arrested.



