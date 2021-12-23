Siddharth Roy Kapur thrilled with response to 'Aranyak'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is overwhelmed with the response to the crime thriller 'Aranyak' starring Raveena Tandon. He has complimented the team for putting up a good show that has resonated with the masses.



Commenting on the same, he said, "We are thrilled with the incredible reception Aranyak has received from audiences in India and around the world."



He praises the team for crafting a good story and bringing it on the screen, "For the series to have garnered such an astounding viewership in its very first week of launch is a testament to the wonderfully layered characters that Charudutt Acharya has created, the evocative world that has been conceptualised for them to inhabit by Rohan Sippy and Vinay Waikul, and of course, the incredible talent with which they have been embodied by Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and the rest of our amazing cast."



'Aranyak', which is Roy Kapur Films' first original series, recently broke into the rankings of the Global Top 10 non-English TV shows on Netflix, securing a spot at number 8 along with shows like 'Money Heist', 'Squid Game', 'The Queen of Flow' and 'The King's Affection'.



The producer added, "Kudos to the entire Netflix India team for their steadfast support for this project every step of the way, and to our teams at Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment for their blood, sweat and tears in bringing the world of 'Aranyak' to life in the midst of a global pandemic! We couldn't have asked for a better way to cap off 2021."



