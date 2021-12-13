Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair move to the beats of 'Wallah Wallah'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Nigam is all set for his new song titled 'Wallah Wallah' in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Jannat Zubair Rahmani.



Talking about the song, Siddharth Nigam says: "I was blown away by the simplicity of this song, as well as its composition, words, and message. I knew I had to be a part of this right away. It was a lot of fun filming the video, which was also made with a lot of passion."



Expressing her happiness, actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani shares: "I was captivated the moment I heard the song for the first time. While the audio track was addictive, the video also performed admirably. I'm excited to be a part of this song and eager to see how the audience reacts to it. I am confident that our song will win many hearts and become a huge hit."



The song has been vocalised, penned and composed by Ishaan Khan. Directed and choreographed by Rahul Shetty and the music video is produced under the label of BLive Music, Varsha Kukreja, Lizelle Remo D'Souza and Suuraj Sinngh. The track has been created by Mahesh Kukreja and presented by BLive Music, Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D'Souza.



'Wallah Wallah' track is released on BLive Music YouTube channel and various other platforms.



