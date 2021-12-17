Siddharth Chattopadhyaya is new Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (IANS) A 1986-batch IPS officer, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, on Friday assumed the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab.



According to the orders issued by the state government, Chattopadhyaya would also continue to hold the charge of the DGP, besides the additional charge as Chief Director, State Vigilance Bureau.



After assuming the charge, the newly appointed DGP held a meeting with the top brass of the police.



Chattopadhyaya said that besides maintaining law and order in view of the upcoming Assembly elections 2022, he will focus on the fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking and on improving the road safety environment in the state.



The President's Police Medal for Gallantry Awardee had served in various critical and sensitive capacities in the state during days of terrorism and on deputation at the Border Security Force (BSF).



Meanwhile, prior to the posting as the DGP, he had remained the DGP Human Resource Development. He was also appointed as the head of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.



