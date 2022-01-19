Shut liquor shops, bars amid Covid surge in TN: AIADMK

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has come out strongly against the DMK government for not shutting Tasmac liquor shops and bars even when the state is reporting single-day tally of around 24,000 fresh Covid cases.



AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami said in a statement on Wednesday that the DMK government must shut down Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor shops and bars across the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



He said the DMK is a political party with duplicity, as when it was in the opposition, it had staged dharnas and conducted agitations against the opening of Tasmac shops, at a time when the state was reporting around 775 Covid cases a day in May 2020.



He said the DMK is now turning its back to the demand from the general public to shut down Tasmac liquor shops to check the spread of the virus.



--IANS

aal/arm