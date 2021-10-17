Shubhangi Atre shares her plan to become a full-time blogger

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of 'Angoori bhabhi' in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', takes a small break from her shoots to vacay in Goa with her friends.



She says, "I have been shooting for a long time now and wanted to enjoy a small break and vacay. Because of the pandemic I couldn't plan a trip with my girl gang. So it was the right time. I took a small break from the shoots. And we planned for Goa. I'm really excited."



The actress turns blogger with her trip. "I wanted to start my blog for a long time now. But as I wasn't getting time before so I thought to start my blog with my Goa trip. Soon I will keep my fans along with me during the trip and make sure to entertain them with my videos. They will get a chance to explore Goa with me," she adds.



Remembering her past experience in Goa she recalls: "I remember visiting Goa last time. The beach is the best attraction of Goa. It was so much fun to be at the beach. We went to Panjim and on the way saw the ship decks being lit so beautifully that one could not just take their eyes from it. The restaurants are just fantastic there and the food is great. There are live bands in the restaurants and we enjoyed our meal in the presence of music.



"We then visited some of the churches in Goa. They have beautifully built churches. It is a beauty to be there and pray. The road there was full of greenery with coconut trees, jackfruit trees and many other trees and the roads were all so clean."



Shubhangi is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' and 'Chidiya Ghar'.



--IANS

ila/kr