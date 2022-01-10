Shubhangi Atre empasises the relevance of Hindi on World Hindi Day

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) On World Hindi Day, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress Shubhangi Atre urges Indian parents to teach their children to speak in Hindi to communicate in daily life.



World Hindi Day or 'Vishwa Hindi Divas' is celebrated every year on January 10 to mark the first World Hindi Conference that was held on January 10, 1975 in Nagpur. The main motive is to promote the usage of Hindi language across the world.



She says: "Hindi being my mother-tongue, and our national language is very important to us. But today it's disheartening to see how parents pay more attention in teaching English to their kids instead of Hindi. Many among us are used to using English in our daily communication. I'm not against speaking English but we must not forget our values and morals. Hindi must be our priority. I feel proud to flaunt my Hindi-speaking abilities. And to the maximum I enjoy and choose to approach others in Hindi only."



The actress further expresses her worry on how Hindi as a language is getting no attention.



"Hindi is certainly the home language of we Indians. Hindi is a very beautiful language, it's very aesthetic in its tone. Now, though learning Hindi comes across as less fashionable, people are getting more fascinated by foreign languages and forgetting the essence of Hindi. The emphasis on English is widely growing and that's causing a major threat to the importance and the significance of Hindi. Hindi has become an alien language in its own territory," she adds.



Shubhangi, known for her acting in 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore' among others, roots for Hindi and says: "Hindi is the language that keeps us connected to our roots. Yes, English is indeed a global language, it gives you a way to reach out to the diverse domains and spheres, but one should not forget the importance and the identity of Indians that is very much inherently rooted in the language Hindi."



