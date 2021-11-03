Shubham Jaglan top Indian at Asia-Pacific golf, despite closing bogey

Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) The seven Indian debutants on show at the 12th Asia Pacific Amateur Championships were all thrilled at the new experience and of them, the 17-year-old Shubham Jaglan, who flew in from the United States only on Monday night was the best Indian after the first day.



Jaglan, who missed the practice round because of a Covid test, shot 1-under 70 despite a bogey on 18th and was T-24th. He had a 20-foot putt for birdie on 18th, but he not only missed that but also the par putt for a bogey, "It was disappointing, but it is okay," said Jaglan, who earlier this year took admission at University of South Florida on a golf scholarship.



There were as many as seven players including World No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima and 2-time AAC champion, Yuxin Lin at 4-under 67 and in shared lead. They also included Hong Kong's Alexander Yang (67) who had two eagles, two birdies and two bogeys. Others were two Koreans, Sam Choi and Cho Wooyoung, Kiwi Jimmy Zheng and Australian Lukas Michel.



Among the other Indians, Milind Soni, just 16, who was unwell Tuesday night, did well for an even par 71 and was the second best Indian at T-34.



India No. 1 Rohan Dhole Patil, playing with two of the world's best amateurs, Nakajima and Yuxin, handled himself well to pull himself out of a big hole after four bogeys in a row from 8th to 11th holes. Patil finished 1-over 72 to be T-41.



Among others Akshay Neranjan and Arkesh Bhatia, an Indian playing on a UAE nomination, shot 3-over 74 each and were T-60th. Aryan Roopa Anand and the Dubai-based Arjun Gupta 4-over 75 each were T-65th. The cut will be applied after the second day and the Top-50 and ties.



Haryana-born Jaglan, has been winning age group titles since the age of six and is now on a golf scholarship at the University of South Florida. In between he had a back injury from which he has recovered.



Jaglan said, "I was nervous to start with. Also, I had not played a practice round and had a hit only on the 10th yesterday. I did not know what lines to hit, but that meant I was totally engaged and focused. I like the setup, it is pretty similar to what I am used to and my game is good."



He added, "I made two bad decisions, one on second where I went over the green, and 17th, where also I went over. But I managed to make up-and-down for pars. On 18th, I hit the first long putt aggressively, but just missed the return putt. Yes, I am pleased and looking forward to the second day."



Patil said, "After missing a bunch of lag putts and some a couple of errors, my thoughts were focused on recovering after being 3-over after 11. I am glad I managed though the bogey on 16th was a disappointment. It was a roller coaster."



"It was great to play with the two best amateurs (Nakajima and Yuxin). We spoke a little but were all focused on our own games."



