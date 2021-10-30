Shruti Haasan being considered to romance Chiranjeevi in next

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Telugu's most loved actor, megastar Chiranjeevi, is currently busy with a handful of movies. With interesting movies in the pipeline, the senior actor has expert directors in the line to direct him.



As per the latest buzz, South Indian actress Shruti Haasan is being considered as the female lead for Chiranjeevi's interesting upcoming project.



Tentatively titled #Mega154, the movie is to be directed by Bobby.



The reports suggest that the makers are trying to bring in Shruti Haasan to romance Chiranjeevi.



It is to be noted that, if Shruti ends up signing on the dotted line for this movie, this would be the first movie she collaborates with Chiru.



The movie Mega154 is all set to be launched with a formal pooja ceremony in November, as per the current reports. Soon, the movie is to go on the floors.



Touted to be an out and out mass masala entertainer, Bobby is to bring out the mass side of Chiranjeevi as promised to his fans.



Shruti's role in Ravi Teja's 'Krack' brought her charm back to the industry.



Shruti Haasan's role as the female lead in Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' is being hyped so much. She is to be seen opposite Prabhas in 'Salaar'.



