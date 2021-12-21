Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Saleem start shooting for 'Crackdown' Season 2

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saqib Saleem among others have started shooting for the second season of the espoinage drama 'Crackdown'.



Saqib Saleem, who reprises RP, as his character Riyaz Pathan is called, says: "Shooting for Crackdown has been one of the most enjoyable experiences for me. Needless to say, I am super excited for the second Season, but also nervous because the pressure is immense. The audience loved season one and we are trying our best to ensure that they feel the same about this season as well."



"We have upped the action in season 2 and combined with a thrilling storyline. I'm confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy the show."



'Crackdown 2' revolves around agents who are responsible for maintaining the security and safety of India and its people/citizens.



Shriya added: "'Crackdown 1' was a really fun experience as it was my first-time doing action. We were all really happy that the viewers enjoyed season one and now season two is going to be even more thrilling backed with an engaging narrative. It's good to be back in action mode. Working with Apoorva Lakhia and this team is always a wonderful experience; Can't wait."





Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the first season saw how Riyaz Pathan (Saqib Salem) and his team thwart the plans of Tariq (Ankur Bhatia), a Major with the ISI who challenges Indian agents and is always making plans to harm the country.



With an ensemble cast such as Iqbal Khan, Waluscha DeSouza, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rajesh Tailang, the show witnessed these actors in prominent and interesting character portrayals.



Lakhia shared: "I was really happy with the way the viewers and the critics liked the first season and with the second season we are making it grander with more action and thrills. I am also very excited to reunite with the cast and crew from Season one and with the new additions like Freddy Daruwala, Sonali Kulkarni and Rashmi Agdekar, the second season is slated to be top-notch. Stay Tuned!"



--IANS

dc/